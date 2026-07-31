Alberta Fact Check: No, voting Option B does not automatically kill investment or pipeline development

Federalist outlet The Line, which has formally partnered with the Lead Not Leave campaign, claims an Option B victory would plunge Alberta into years of economic paralysis, scare away investors, stall pipeline development and derail Alberta's economic momentum. Those claims are presented as certainty, but they are speculative and increasingly difficult to reconcile with what is actually happening in Alberta today.

The article argues that an Option B vote would "stall all progress toward building new pipelines," "tear up" Alberta's memorandum of understanding with Ottawa on TMX expansion, "remove our leverage" in trade negotiations, forestall private investment and replace economic growth with years of constitutional uncertainty.

Those are dramatic predictions, but they are not established facts.

Option B does not make Alberta independent. It does not begin negotiations with Ottawa. It does not cancel existing agreements. It does not terminate pipeline approvals. It does not halt construction projects. It does not withdraw Alberta from Confederation.

Albertans are being asked whether the provincial government should commence the legal process required under the Constitution to hold a future binding referendum on independence.

Perhaps the biggest weakness in The Line's argument is that it simply doesn't match what investors are doing.

Alberta is closer to an independence referendum than at any point in its history. If constitutional uncertainty alone were enough to drive investors away, one would expect companies to be postponing projects, cancelling investments and sitting on the sidelines while they waited for political certainty.

Instead, the opposite is happening.

Meta has announced plans for a proposed $13-billion AI data centre in Sturgeon County. Dow's multibillion-dollar Path 2 Zero petrochemical project continues moving forward.

ATCO has now received approval to begin construction on the $2.9-billion Yellowhead Mainline natural gas pipeline, one of the largest natural gas infrastructure projects in Alberta in years.

Private-sector companies such as Bridger Pipeline are also advancing new crude oil transportation infrastructure.

Markets generally price political risk well in advance. If investors genuinely believed Alberta was becoming economically ungovernable because of an advisory referendum, capital would already be leaving, and major projects would already be on hold.

That simply is not occurring.

The authors never explain this contradiction. They confidently predict that Option B will freeze investment while offering no evidence that the companies investing billions of dollars in Alberta share that assessment.

Throughout the article, the authors repeatedly move from possibility to certainty. The article also claims an Option B victory would "tear up the MOU between Alberta and Canada to expand the TMX pipeline."

It provides no evidence that the memorandum contains any clause automatically terminating the agreement following an advisory referendum.

The article is on firmer ground when discussing constitutional realities, however.

If Alberta ultimately pursued independence, there would almost certainly be litigation, Indigenous consultation questions, issues surrounding the Clarity Act and lengthy negotiations with Ottawa and the provinces.

But they are separate questions from whether investment immediately dries up or pipeline construction suddenly stops because Albertans vote to begin a legal process.