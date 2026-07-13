Alberta Fact Check: Predictions of economic doom from federalists simply aren't matching reality

While critics like federalist operative Ken Boessenkool insist Alberta's independence debate is scaring away investors, the evidence points in the opposite direction.

I imagine a lot less. https://t.co/8WMmd8rowN — Ken Boessenkool (@KenBoessenkool) July 10, 2026

Meta just announced a $13-billion investment to build its first Canadian data centre in Alberta. Companies making investments of that size conduct exhaustive political, legal and economic due diligence. If Alberta were becoming "uninvestable," they wouldn't be writing cheques for $13 billion.

One of the largest private sector investments in Canadian history is coming home to Alberta.@Meta has chosen Alberta for its first Canadian AI data centre, a historic $13 billion investment that will create thousands of jobs, strengthen our economy, and help position our… pic.twitter.com/f8iDO7M7tE — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) July 8, 2026

Federalists are free to imagine "a lot less."

Investors, employers and workers are voting with billions of dollars and their feet.

So far, the numbers suggest Alberta's economy is thriving even as the independence debate grows louder — not because the debate has disappeared, but because the province's economic fundamentals remain among the strongest in North America.