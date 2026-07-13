Alberta Fact Check: Predictions of economic doom from federalists simply aren't matching reality

Companies like Meta conduct exhaustive political, legal and economic due diligence before deciding to invest $13 billion into a project.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 13, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

While critics like federalist operative Ken Boessenkool insist Alberta's independence debate is scaring away investors, the evidence points in the opposite direction. 

Meta just announced a $13-billion investment to build its first Canadian data centre in Alberta. Companies making investments of that size conduct exhaustive political, legal and economic due diligence. If Alberta were becoming "uninvestable," they wouldn't be writing cheques for $13 billion.

Federalists are free to imagine "a lot less." 

Investors, employers and workers are voting with billions of dollars and their feet.

So far, the numbers suggest Alberta's economy is thriving even as the independence debate grows louder — not because the debate has disappeared, but because the province's economic fundamentals remain among the strongest in North America.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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