Alberta Fact Check: Prime Minister Carney calls the process of allowing citizens to vote on issues undemocratic. He's wrong.

The man who created a majority government through enticing members of Parliament to change the banner of the party they were elected under has taken it upon himself to lecture Albertans on what is democratic.

The prime minister’s contempt for democratic choice shone through as he stated it’s unhelpful to even ask fundamental questions. Much less allow citizens to vote upon them.

At a press event when asked about the pending referendum in Alberta Mark Carney said, “Is it helpful to ask these fundamental questions? No, it's not helpful. Of course it's not. Is it the democratic will of Albertans? Did they vote for this in the last provincial election? No, they didn't. It wasn't on the ballot paper, it wasn't in the mandates or platforms of the governing party and the official opposition."

Referenda are the epitome of democratic exercises. They allow citizens to focus upon singular issues during a campaign period and render their decision upon them in a secret ballot without the noise and distractions that come with general elections.

Carney demonstrates the elitist view that parties should be the gatekeepers of all policy debate and formulation. Opponents to referenda fundamentally don’t trust citizens with the ability to make decisions directly on policies and issues. His view is the embodiment of authoritarianism.

Issues evolve and change. It’s absurd to contend that governments may only act upon policies that were in the platform the governing party presented in a general election. That would be akin to demanding MPs stay with the party they were elected with to remain under the banner of that party until the next general election.

To claim a referendum is undemocratic is to deny what the core principles of democracy really are.