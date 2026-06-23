Alberta Fact Check: Quebec unveils new sovereignty plan including an army — where's the national panic?

This week, the Parti Québécois released an updated version of its famous "Blue Book," laying out its vision for an independent Quebec. Among the proposals are the creation of a Quebec army, the negotiation of a free trade agreement with Canada and the determination of Quebec's borders as a sovereign state.

Now compare that reaction to the one Alberta has received.

Quebec politicians can publish detailed plans for independence, including plans for a military, and it is largely treated as a normal political exercise.

Albertans merely discussing a referendum are routinely accused of causing economic uncertainty, dividing the country or engaging in dangerous extremism.

The disparity is impossible to ignore.

When Premier Danielle Smith agreed to let Albertans vote if citizens met the legal threshold for a referendum petition, critics claimed the province was playing with fire. Commentators warned of instability. Some even suggested the conversation itself was irresponsible.

Yet a major Quebec political party has just openly discussed borders, trade and a military for an independent Quebec, and there has been little outrage from Canada's political and media establishment.

No calls to shut down the debate. No claims that Quebec is threatening Confederation. No demands that Quebec politicians tell sovereigntists to "pound sand." No calls for treason charges.

That's not a criticism of Quebec. Quebecers have every right to debate their constitutional future.

The fact check here is simpler: Canada has long accepted Quebec's right to discuss sovereignty in detail.

The question is why Alberta is so often denied the same courtesy.