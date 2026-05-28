Alberta Fact Check: Referenda are a legitimate democratic tool, not inherent “folly” or “tragedy”

Former president of the Trudeau Foundation George Anderson, who also served as a federal deputy minister of intergovernmental affairs under the Chretien government, has leapt into the Alberta independence debate.

He penned a column in the Globe and Mail warning against allowing Alberta or Quebec to hold referenda on secession. Like other commentators, Anderson is more focused on taking away the ability to vote upon the issue of independence than on trying to win the hearts and minds of independence supporters to the unity side.

Anderson cited a Norwegian scholar who called referenda destructive to families and communities. It was an odd choice of references to choose considering Norway and Sweden peacefully ended their union in 1905 through a referendum.

The two countries had been undergoing tensions and were coming close to breaking out in open warfare. The referendum ended the hostilities and now both nations enjoy their sovereignty while maintaining a close, peaceful relationship with each other. The referendum surely saved families and communities.

In 1995, Quebec held a referendum on independence. It did not tear the country apart as Anderson implied such things do. It somewhat settled the issue as over 30 years have passed without Quebec holding another vote on sovereignty.

Another vote may be pending in Quebec soon, though.

Anderson states that a referendum could lead to what he calls “brutal” negotiation chaos. The Clarity Act lays out the negotiation process for a province, and it will only be brutal if the federal government refuses to negotiate in good faith after a positive referendum vote from a province.

Is Anderson hinting at an implicit threat that the government won’t abide by the act?

Anderson’s haughty tone and message is typical of Laurentian elites. He is dismissive of provincial rights and offers contempt through calling their efforts folly.

He is attacking the process of achieving independence rather than addressing the underlying issues leading to independence movements blossoming in multiple provinces within Canada.



The ability to hold a referendum is an integral democratic right. It isn’t tragic. It offers a peaceful, fair path to the resolution of national unity challenges.