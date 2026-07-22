Alberta Fact Check: Should MLAs be forced to disclose how they will vote in the referendum?

Playing games of “gotcha” are popular with legacy media outlets trying to foster stories in the summer months. The latest was an attempt to corner Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen when he held a press conference on a bridge opening in Calgary. When pressed on how he may vote this fall, Dreeshen stated, “The October referendum vote is something for all Albertans. It’s not a vote in the legislature.” The statement was more than just a dodge to the question. It makes a solid point.

Legislative members are in theory supposed to represent their constituents in the legislature. They should be open about how they intend to vote within the legislature, and they should have to justify their policy initiatives. A principled MLA may even vote against their own feelings or wishes if they feel the vote still represents the people in the constituency they represent. Political reality and whipped votes say otherwise, but that’s the principle behind representative democracy.

A referendum vote is a different matter. The point is to put the decision directly into the hands of the citizens. This action bypasses the MLA and personally empowers the MLA to vote their conscience in a secret ballot. The party can and will take a stance in a referendum, and the UCP has done so in expressly opposing option 2 on question 10. The MLAs are still citizens, though and are entitled to vote how they please. They are not obligated to disclose how they will vote any more than any other citizen is.

Forcing politicians to lock in their personal preference months ahead turns a private civic act into public theatre. MLAs are not required to treat their referendum ballot as an extension of their legislative role. Treating it that way blurs the line between representative governance and personal conscience.

The UCP's overall position on unity is on the record. Voters in each riding chose their MLA knowing their party's platform and general outlook.

The only one well served in trying to corner government MLAs on their personal choices in the upcoming referendum is NDP leader Naheed Nenshi, who would love to foster division in the governing party. And many legacy media reporters are happy to keep him well served.