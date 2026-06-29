Alberta Fact Check: Soros-funded network calls Alberta referendum a threat to democracy?

Referendums are one of the most direct expressions of democracy.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   June 29, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

 

source: Facebook / Charlie J. Angus

Former NDP MP Charlie Angus is sounding the alarm over Alberta's upcoming referendum, calling it Canada's "Brexit summer" and warning that those charged with protecting democracy are "asleep at the switch."

But here's the irony: the thing Angus is warning about is a vote.

Referendums are one of the most direct expressions of democracy. Canadians accepted two Quebec sovereignty referendums in 1980 and 1995 without claiming that asking people to vote was somehow anti-democratic. If Quebecers could be trusted with a referendum, why can't Albertans?

The October vote is not a unilateral declaration of independence. It is a democratic process that allows Albertans to express their views on the province's future and potentially begin a longer constitutional conversation. Even Prime Minister Mark Carney has acknowledged that the referendum itself is non-binding.

Angus is hardly a neutral observer. He spent more than two decades as an NDP MP and now appears regularly with Meidas Canada, the Canadian arm of the U.S.-based MeidasTouch network.

That network recently received a significant investment from Soros Fund Management, according to Bloomberg reporting, making the anti-referendum messaging all the more political.

Whether Albertans ultimately vote to stay or leave is beside the point. The democratic principle at stake is whether they should be allowed to have a say at all.

Federalists insist Alberta belongs in Canada. If that's true, they should make their case to voters and trust Albertans to decide.

Calling a referendum a threat to democracy because people might vote the "wrong" way isn't a defence of democracy. It's a lack of faith in it.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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  • Daryl Wall
    commented 2026-06-29 10:45:37 -0400 Flag
    I think, when the smoke clears whether it’s on Oct. 20th of this year or after the next (inevitable) sovereignty movement or the one after that, at the end of the day it is ineluctable that Alberta is going to have to issue a Unilateral Declaration of Independence. I would suggest that we just save a whole bunch of time and bother and just do that right now.