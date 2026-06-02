Alberta Fact Check: Stephen Maher says separatists won't debate the facts. So why does he keep ignoring the debates?

Maclean's columnist and CBC panelist Stephen Maher has spent weeks attacking Alberta independence supporters as uninformed, irrational, and unwilling to engage with facts.

In an X post, he claimed that "supporters of Alberta independence are not really focused on debating the facts."

In my experience, supporters of Alberta independence are not really focused on debating the facts. — Stephen Maher (@stphnmaher) June 1, 2026

Meanwhile, federalist activist Jenn Jefferys took things a step further, mocking independence supporters as "dingdongs" and suggesting they were illiterate.

I was shocked to see a real bookcase behind him as I'd assumed all these separatist dingdongs were illiterate... then I realized it's all DVDs — Jenn Jefferys (@JennJefferys) June 1, 2026

That's a curious criticism considering that, to date, there have already been at least two major public debates between former Alberta premier Jason Kenney and constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson, one of the leading advocates for Alberta independence.

They were lengthy discussions covering equalization, federal resource policy, constitutional law, economic viability, trade, Indigenous treaties, and Alberta's future inside or outside Confederation.

Jason Kenney closed with "lead not leave."



Keith Wilson asked one simple question.



Why is a province with the third largest oil reserves on the planet always on its knees begging Ottawa for permission to succeed?



Nobody had an answer. pic.twitter.com/ZelGxWdd7W — Rise Of Alberta (@RiseOfAlberta) May 28, 2026

You don't have to agree with Wilson's conclusions to acknowledge that these debates happened.

In fact, one of the defining characteristics of Alberta's independence movement is that its supporters spend an extraordinary amount of time debating facts, history, constitutional questions, economics, and federal-provincial relations. Entire conferences, town halls, podcasts, policy papers, books, and public forums have emerged around those questions.

The real problem for some federalist commentators isn't that Albertans won't debate. It's that Albertans are debating.