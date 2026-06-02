Alberta Fact Check: Stephen Maher says separatists won't debate the facts. So why does he keep ignoring the debates?

Supporters of Alberta's independence movement spend an extraordinary amount of time debating facts, history, constitutional questions, economics, and federal-provincial relations.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   June 02, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

source: The Canadian Press / Jason Franson

Maclean's columnist and CBC panelist Stephen Maher has spent weeks attacking Alberta independence supporters as uninformed, irrational, and unwilling to engage with facts.

In an X post, he claimed that "supporters of Alberta independence are not really focused on debating the facts."

Meanwhile, federalist activist Jenn Jefferys took things a step further, mocking independence supporters as "dingdongs" and suggesting they were illiterate.

That's a curious criticism considering that, to date, there have already been at least two major public debates between former Alberta premier Jason Kenney and constitutional lawyer Keith Wilson, one of the leading advocates for Alberta independence.

They were lengthy discussions covering equalization, federal resource policy, constitutional law, economic viability, trade, Indigenous treaties, and Alberta's future inside or outside Confederation.

You don't have to agree with Wilson's conclusions to acknowledge that these debates happened.

In fact, one of the defining characteristics of Alberta's independence movement is that its supporters spend an extraordinary amount of time debating facts, history, constitutional questions, economics, and federal-provincial relations. Entire conferences, town halls, podcasts, policy papers, books, and public forums have emerged around those questions.

The real problem for some federalist commentators isn't that Albertans won't debate. It's that Albertans are debating.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-06-02 15:57:08 -0400 Flag
    Neither the CBC nor Maclean’s have any use for the truth when presenting their arguments.