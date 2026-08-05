Alberta Fact Check: The Alberta independence movement has nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic

Mount Royal University political scientist Duane Bratt was interviewed for a B.C. blog that posted a piece rife with tropes about the independence movement based on the discussion. The blog claims the independence movement is based on opposition to the pandemic restrictions of the early 2020s, and that its intent is to create a Christian nationalist society.

To begin with, the independence movement in Alberta has roots that stretch back almost a century. Regional alienation and discomfort within the federation were hallmarks of Alberta politics under William Aberhart’s Social Credit government in the 1930s as it clashed with Ottawa over financial and constitutional authority.

In the 1970s and 1980s, thanks to Pierre Trudeau’s government, the discontent blossomed into a full-blown independence surge leading to the election of a sovereigntist in Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills. In the subsequent decades, the independence movement has had ebbs and flows but has always been present in some form. Government policies linked to COVID-19 infuriated freedom lovers but didn’t create the foundation of today’s sovereigntist movement.