Alberta Fact Check: The arsonist as firefighter: Trudeau's Canada Day message meets Alberta reality

Many Albertans believe Justin Trudeau deepened divisions and fuelled Western alienation during his time in office.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 02, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

 

Facebook / Justin Trudeau

On Canada Day, former prime minister Justin Trudeau brushed aside concerns about separatism, telling CBC he doesn't worry "as long as Canadians don't forget who we are," describing Canada as a country where people help one another in times of crisis.

For many Albertans, that's a difficult message to accept from a politician they believe spent years deepening divisions and fuelling Western alienation.

During the pandemic, Trudeau referred to some unvaccinated Canadians as a "fringe minority" holding "unacceptable views" and questioned whether Canadians should tolerate people who "don't believe in science" and are "often misogynists and racists." His government imposed vaccine mandates that prevented unvaccinated Canadians from boarding planes and trains and required federal workers to be vaccinated.

To many Canadians, particularly in Alberta, those comments and policies created the impression that there were acceptable Canadians and unacceptable Canadians.

But the sense of alienation in Alberta goes beyond COVID.

Over the last decade, Trudeau's government introduced a series of energy and environmental policies that many Albertans viewed as direct attacks on the province's economic engine. These included the federal carbon tax, Bill C-48's oil tanker ban on British Columbia's north coast, Bill C-69's new project approval regime, proposed emissions caps on the oil and gas sector, and regulations that industry leaders say have made major projects and pipelines increasingly difficult to build.

Oil sands executives have repeatedly warned that Canada's regulatory environment has driven investment south of the border and made major energy infrastructure projects nearly impossible to finance. Meanwhile, the Fraser Institute estimates Alberta has contributed hundreds of billions of dollars more to Confederation than it has received in federal spending over the last several decades.

Separatist sentiment in Alberta did not appear out of nowhere. It has grown amid years of disputes over pipelines, equalization, federal regulation and the perception that Ottawa neither understands nor respects Alberta's economic interests.

Whether Trudeau is the proverbial "arsonist" is ultimately a matter of opinion. But it is fair to say that many of the grievances driving Alberta's independence movement today intensified during the Trudeau years.

A politician who now calls for national unity is also, in the eyes of many Albertans, one of the people who helped light the match.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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COMMENTS

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  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-07-02 17:24:56 -0400 Flag
    This is the same Junior Trudeau who, a few years, deliberately didn’t mention Alberta during some July 1 whoop-up he was attending. (Every other region of the country was acknowledged.)

    He’s a real source of national unity, isn’t he?
  • Barry Gilbertson
    commented 2026-07-02 11:18:10 -0400 Flag
    Good lord Justin how can we be pro Canada when you declared us a Pan National State? Best if you get back into Katy’s closet and play more dress up.