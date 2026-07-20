Alberta Fact Check: The Quebec First Nation lecturing Alberta on self-determination is negotiating its own

The Edmonton Journal reports that Quebec First Nations have joined Alberta organizations in condemning Premier Danielle Smith over Alberta's independence referendum. Missing from much of the coverage, however, is key context about one of the most prominent voices involved.

Fact #1: The Nemaska Cree Nation is negotiating self-government with Canada

According to Indigenous Services Canada's First Nation profiles, the Cree Nation of Nemaska is currently negotiating a Self-Government Agreement with Canada. Self-government is a recognized form of Indigenous self-determination that transfers governing powers away from Ottawa.

🚨When will Canadian journalists do their job? A little digging and there is a lot more context.



He is not the Nemaska Chief, he is a "Proxy Chief".



As residents of Quebec, the Nemaska First Nation have voted in referendums that they now try to deny to Albertan citizens.



The… https://t.co/XW86gJODEg pic.twitter.com/SBgk9yke6b — John Tomkinson (@johnwtomkinson) July 20, 2026

Fact #2: Quebec has already held two sovereignty referendums

Residents of Quebec, including members of First Nations groups living there, participated in the 1980 and 1995 Quebec sovereignty referendums. Albertans are now being criticized simply for holding a democratic vote on whether to pursue their own constitutional future.

Fact #3: Nemaska is a small community

Government data shows the Cree Nation of Nemaska had a 2021 population of 830, including approximately 800 registered members, according to the federal First Nation profile. The community is located in northern Quebec.

They voted in 2 referendums. Now they don’t want others to have the same rights.



This Proxy Chief from a Quebec First Nation is telling Albertan’s what they can and can’t do, meanwhile nobody questions the fact that this band no longer has financial data posted on the federal… https://t.co/XW86gJO5OI pic.twitter.com/zzFZfhSyUU — John Tomkinson (@johnwtomkinson) July 20, 2026

Fact #4: Federal funding is substantial

The screenshots shared by John Tomkinson cite federal grants and contributions records showing the Cree Nation government has received significant federal funding, including agreements totalling more than $100 million over multiple years. Those figures come from publicly available federal databases.

Whether one agrees with Alberta independence or not, there is an obvious political inconsistency worth noting: a First Nation that is itself negotiating greater autonomy and self-government with Canada is criticizing Albertans for exercising a democratic process to consider their own constitutional future.

The referendum itself does not make Alberta independent. It asks voters whether Alberta should pursue that path, after which any actual separation would require negotiations under Canadian constitutional law.