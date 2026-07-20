Alberta Fact Check: The Quebec First Nation lecturing Alberta on self-determination is negotiating its own

Whether one agrees with Alberta independence or not, there is an obvious political inconsistency worth noting: a First Nation that is itself negotiating greater autonomy and self-government with Canada is criticizing Albertans for exercising a democratic process to consider their own constitutional future.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 20, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

 

The Edmonton Journal reports that Quebec First Nations have joined Alberta organizations in condemning Premier Danielle Smith over Alberta's independence referendum. Missing from much of the coverage, however, is key context about one of the most prominent voices involved. 

Fact #1: The Nemaska Cree Nation is negotiating self-government with Canada

According to Indigenous Services Canada's First Nation profiles, the Cree Nation of Nemaska is currently negotiating a Self-Government Agreement with Canada. Self-government is a recognized form of Indigenous self-determination that transfers governing powers away from Ottawa. 

Fact #2: Quebec has already held two sovereignty referendums

Residents of Quebec, including members of First Nations groups living there, participated in the 1980 and 1995 Quebec sovereignty referendums. Albertans are now being criticized simply for holding a democratic vote on whether to pursue their own constitutional future.

Fact #3: Nemaska is a small community

Government data shows the Cree Nation of Nemaska had a 2021 population of 830, including approximately 800 registered members, according to the federal First Nation profile. The community is located in northern Quebec.

Fact #4: Federal funding is substantial

The screenshots shared by John Tomkinson cite federal grants and contributions records showing the Cree Nation government has received significant federal funding, including agreements totalling more than $100 million over multiple years. Those figures come from publicly available federal databases.

Whether one agrees with Alberta independence or not, there is an obvious political inconsistency worth noting: a First Nation that is itself negotiating greater autonomy and self-government with Canada is criticizing Albertans for exercising a democratic process to consider their own constitutional future.

The referendum itself does not make Alberta independent. It asks voters whether Alberta should pursue that path, after which any actual separation would require negotiations under Canadian constitutional law.

Help fund our independent reporting on Alberta's independence movement!

Latest News

Rebel News is stepping up where the legacy media have failed. We've assigned Tamara Lich to follow the Alberta independence movement as it unfolds — not from a government-funded newsroom in Toronto, but on the ground with the people actually shaping it. We don’t take a cent of the Liberals' media bailouts, which means we rely entirely on viewers like you to make this journalism possible. If you want Albertans to have a fair voice in a debate the establishment would rather crush, please chip in today and help us keep this reporting going strong.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-07-20 13:15:00 -0400 Flag
    I think there’s a saying about certain kitchen utensils commenting on their colours…..