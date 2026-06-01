Alberta Fact Check: There is a legal path to Alberta independence—and it doesn't involve the U.S. Army

In a posting on X, Canadian journalist Stephen Maher stated, “I don’t think separatists understand how difficult it normally is. The only way it will happen is with US military intervention, imho.”

Canada is one of the few countries on Earth that provides a democratic, peaceful path for regional secession through referenda as per the Clarity Act. There are many hurdles for a province to overcome before achieving full independence, but they are not insurmountable and don't require any form of military action. Much less from a foreign entity.

The Alberta independence movement has been explicitly peaceful and law-abiding. It has pursued its goals through petitioning for a referendum based on the rules set out in federal legislation. There have been no acts of civil disobedience nor calls for the formation of militias. There is no indication that the movement could morph into a rebellion requiring military intervention.

Federalists within the Canadian government have fiercely opposed the independence in Alberta, but they have never implied that the federation would try to halt the independence movement by force. There certainly has been no sign that the military could be mobilized and the Department of National Defence has never addressed the issue.

With no swirling risk of a civil war North of its border, there is no reason the Americans would choose to militarily intervene in Canada’s affairs. Such a move would draw immediate condemnation internationally and within the United States itself. If the contention is that the USA secretly intends to annex Alberta, it can’t be pretended that the Canadian forces are what prevents it from doing so. The USA hasn’t made a military move upon Canada because it has no interest in doing so.

Maher’s alarmist rhetoric has no basis in fact and is irresponsible. It contributes to diplomatic tensions between Canada and the USA as trade negotiations are struggling and it could foment unfounded fear among some citizens.

