Alberta Fact Check: Wab Kinew lectures Alberta on consultation — but this was a citizen petition, not a government project

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew publicly challenged Alberta Premier Danielle Smith this week over the province’s handling of a citizen-led independence petition, insisting Alberta had a constitutional “duty to consult” First Nations before the process could proceed.

But critics of Kinew’s comments are pointing out a major problem with that argument:

The Alberta government did not create the petition.

I love Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/6hAhTThLnc — Wab Kinew (@WabKinew) May 26, 2026

The petition was launched by private citizens under Alberta’s existing citizen initiative legislation — legislation originally brought in under former premier Jason Kenney and later amended through Bill 54 to lower signature thresholds and extend collection timelines.

In other words, the government did not draft the question, gather signatures, or initiate the campaign itself.

Not sorry @WabKinew, but in Alberta we believe in democracy and when 700,000 Albertans ask for a referendum, you don't ignore that. https://t.co/wn8C5oZOJA — Blaine Badiuk (@BlaineBadiuk) May 27, 2026

And at the time much of this debate erupted, Elections Alberta had not even validated the petition signatures yet.

That’s why many Albertans are now asking the obvious question: at what exact stage was the Alberta government supposed to conduct formal consultation on a citizen-driven petition campaign it did not organize?

Kinew argued consultation obligations fall on governments, not petition organizers But Alberta’s position is that the courts dramatically expanded the scope of consultation requirements into territory never previously applied to citizen initiative processes.

Premier Smith explains her view that a judge's decision to block an independence petition for failing to consult with First Nations groups is "anti-democratic" before Premier Kinew jumps in to reprimand her, saying her belief is wrong. pic.twitter.com/7uRzoG4mwI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 26, 2026

If governments now have a constitutional duty to consult before citizens are even allowed to advance referendum questions through grassroots petitions, critics argue that effectively gives courts and governments veto power over direct democracy mechanisms long before voters ever cast ballots.

Smith has vowed to appeal the ruling, calling it “anti-democratic.”

And politically, Kinew’s intervention may have backfired in Alberta.

At the same press conference, Kinew suggested Alberta should shelve referendum discussions for “a year or two” and instead focus on pipeline cooperation with Ottawa and BC.

Albertans have already spent decades waiting for pipeline cooperation while facing federal emissions caps, tanker bans, project cancellations, and regulatory obstruction.

Quebec held two sovereignty referendums with federal negotiations, constitutional commissions, and political accommodation.

Alberta is being told citizen petitions themselves may trigger constitutional roadblocks before the signatures are even verified.