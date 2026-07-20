Alberta Fact Check: Yes, Ottawa wants Edmonton's banks, grain companies and telecoms to provide mandatory French services
The Liberal government is proposing new rules that would require thousands of federally regulated private businesses outside of Quebec to provide services in French.
The federal government is moving ahead with regulations that would force major private-sector employers in Edmonton to actively provide services in French, despite Alberta being an overwhelmingly English-speaking province.
The new rules don't target government offices. They target federally regulated industries that are central to Alberta's economy.
Fact #1: Ottawa is regulating Alberta's key industries
Under draft regulations implementing Bill C-13, federally regulated businesses with more than 100 employees in designated regions—including Edmonton—would be legally required to provide services in French.
The industries affected include:
- Banks and financial institutions
- Grain handling and grain milling companies
- Telecommunications and internet providers
- Airlines
- Railways
- Interprovincial trucking companies
- Other federally regulated private employers
These are some of Alberta's largest employers and industries, not federal departments.
Fact #2: Grain companies in Edmonton are specifically targeted
Among the examples highlighted in the federal regulations are Edmonton grain millers, an industry at the heart of Alberta's agricultural economy.
Businesses would be required to:
- Actively offer service in French.
- Notify customers they can receive service in French.
- Produce contracts, brochures, purchase orders and other documents in both official languages.
- Ensure French-language service is available at every customer service point.
Fact #3: Ottawa admits English-speaking workers could lose opportunities
Heritage Canada's own Regulatory Impact Analysis acknowledges the new rules come with costs.
The department warns that employers could face:
- Higher compliance costs.
- More complicated hiring and onboarding.
- Reduced career opportunities for employees who do not speak French.
The government explicitly states the policy will have a negative net impact during the first two years.
Fact #4: Ottawa says French remains in decline despite billions in spending
The regulations are intended to strengthen French-language communities outside Quebec.
Yet Heritage Canada's own evaluation found that despite 57 years of official bilingualism and $7.7 billion in federal support for minority-language programs, bilingualism outside Quebec has declined and francophone communities remain "fragile."
Ottawa is imposing language requirements on Alberta's private sector—with grain companies, banks, telecom providers and transportation firms bearing the compliance costs—to solve a problem that Albertans neither created nor asked them to fix.
For many Albertans, the question isn't whether French should be respected. It's why Ottawa believes Alberta's grain industry, banking sector and telecommunications companies should be required to operate under language rules designed in Ottawa rather than according to the realities of Alberta's workforce and customers.
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila
COMMENTS
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Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-07-20 13:19:41 -0400 FlagI recall how, in the 1980s, then prime minister John Turner pushed to have the Yukon designated as “bilingual”. It started with someone complaining about a traffic ticket. I don’t remember if it was because the ticket was in English only or that the person in question couldn’t find anyone who could speak French.
I don’t recall what happened after that, but it showed just how ridiculous language laws in this country had become back then.