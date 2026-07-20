Alberta Fact Check: Yes, Ottawa wants Edmonton's banks, grain companies and telecoms to provide mandatory French services

Fact #2: Grain companies in Edmonton are specifically targeted

Among the examples highlighted in the federal regulations are Edmonton grain millers, an industry at the heart of Alberta's agricultural economy.

Businesses would be required to:

Actively offer service in French.

Notify customers they can receive service in French.

Produce contracts, brochures, purchase orders and other documents in both official languages.

Ensure French-language service is available at every customer service point.

Fact #3: Ottawa admits English-speaking workers could lose opportunities

Heritage Canada's own Regulatory Impact Analysis acknowledges the new rules come with costs.

The department warns that employers could face:

Higher compliance costs.

More complicated hiring and onboarding.

Reduced career opportunities for employees who do not speak French.

The government explicitly states the policy will have a negative net impact during the first two years.

Fact #4: Ottawa says French remains in decline despite billions in spending

The regulations are intended to strengthen French-language communities outside Quebec.

Yet Heritage Canada's own evaluation found that despite 57 years of official bilingualism and $7.7 billion in federal support for minority-language programs, bilingualism outside Quebec has declined and francophone communities remain "fragile."

Ottawa is imposing language requirements on Alberta's private sector—with grain companies, banks, telecom providers and transportation firms bearing the compliance costs—to solve a problem that Albertans neither created nor asked them to fix.

For many Albertans, the question isn't whether French should be respected. It's why Ottawa believes Alberta's grain industry, banking sector and telecommunications companies should be required to operate under language rules designed in Ottawa rather than according to the realities of Alberta's workforce and customers.