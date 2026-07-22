Alberta Fact Check: Yes, thirty years into the war on Alberta's energy industry, Canadians still need Alberta energy

For nearly 30 years, governments have imposed carbon taxes, emissions regulations, pipeline cancellations and billions of dollars in green-energy subsidies in an effort to reduce Canada's reliance on fossil fuels.

The result?

According to the Fraser Institute's 2026 Energy Facts – Canada Edition, fossil fuels accounted for 76.3% of Canada's domestic energy consumption in 2024.

In 1995, that figure was 76.8%.

After three decades of policies aimed at replacing oil and natural gas, Canada's dependence on fossil fuels has fallen by just 0.5 percentage points.

Transportation remains overwhelmingly powered by fossil fuels. Natural gas continues to heat millions of homes. Alberta's energy sector remains indispensable to Canada's economy.

Meanwhile, Canadians are paying more than ever to heat their homes, fill their gas tanks and keep the lights on.

Thirty years into the war on Alberta's energy industry, reality hasn't changed. Canadians still need Alberta energy.

After decades of government efforts to reduce that dependence, fossil fuels remain the backbone of Canada's energy system. The promised transition has barely changed how Canadians power their lives, while many households face higher energy costs than when this policy experiment began.