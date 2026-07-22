Alberta Fact Check: Yes, thirty years into the war on Alberta's energy industry, Canadians still need Alberta energy

A new study from the Fraser Institute shows Canada's dependence on fossil fuels has fallen by just 0.5 percentage points since 1995.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 22, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

For nearly 30 years, governments have imposed carbon taxes, emissions regulations, pipeline cancellations and billions of dollars in green-energy subsidies in an effort to reduce Canada's reliance on fossil fuels.

The result?

According to the Fraser Institute's 2026 Energy Facts – Canada Edition, fossil fuels accounted for 76.3% of Canada's domestic energy consumption in 2024.

In 1995, that figure was 76.8%.

After three decades of policies aimed at replacing oil and natural gas, Canada's dependence on fossil fuels has fallen by just 0.5 percentage points.

Transportation remains overwhelmingly powered by fossil fuels. Natural gas continues to heat millions of homes. Alberta's energy sector remains indispensable to Canada's economy.

Meanwhile, Canadians are paying more than ever to heat their homes, fill their gas tanks and keep the lights on. 

Thirty years into the war on Alberta's energy industry, reality hasn't changed. Canadians still need Alberta energy.

After decades of government efforts to reduce that dependence, fossil fuels remain the backbone of Canada's energy system. The promised transition has barely changed how Canadians power their lives, while many households face higher energy costs than when this policy experiment began.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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