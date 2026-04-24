Alberta fast-tracks four new teacher certificate pathways to ease classroom shortages

Alberta is introducing four expedited teaching certificates aimed at getting qualified candidates into classrooms faster as schools grapple with rapid enrolment growth and teacher shortages.

The new pathways, announced Friday, will allow final-year education students, internationally trained teachers, tradespeople and other skilled professionals to begin teaching sooner in roles tied to their training and experience. The province says more than 80,000 students have entered Alberta classrooms over the past three years, increasing pressure on staffing levels.

Under the plan, final-year Bachelor of Education students in Alberta will be eligible for a Developmental Teacher Certificate, allowing them to teach kindergarten through Grade 12 while completing their degrees. Internationally educated teachers who meet Alberta coursework and residency requirements will be able to apply for a Conditional Teacher Certificate. Applications for both streams open June 1, with hiring possible for the 2026-27 school year.

Tradespeople and other professionals with specialized expertise will also be able to teach Grades 7 to 12 in subjects related to their backgrounds through separate interim certificates. Those applicants must first complete four post-secondary teacher preparation courses, including a supervised practicum, before entering classrooms. They would then complete six additional courses over three years to qualify for permanent certification.

Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said the changes are intended to help school boards respond to growing classroom needs while maintaining standards.

The province says all expedited certificate holders must complete teacher preparation training before entering classrooms, follow Alberta’s professional teaching standards and work under the supervision of a designated teacher leader such as a principal.

Budget 2026 includes $10.8 billion for education, which the province says will support the hiring of more than 1,600 teachers and 800 support staff in the 2026-27 school year. Alberta is also offering up to 80 bursaries worth $2,000 each for candidates entering the trades and specialized teacher pathways.