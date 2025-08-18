'Alberta Forever'? New petition pushes to keep the province in Canada

A new petition is making the rounds — one that calls for Alberta to stay in Canada. The campaign, titled “Alberta Forever Canada,” is being positioned as a direct counter to the growing Alberta independence movement.

The timing isn’t a coincidence. This petition was launched almost immediately after a citizens’ initiative was filed to hold a province-wide vote on whether Alberta should separate from Ottawa and pursue sovereignty.

That separation petition has clearly rattled the political atmosphere. Now we’re seeing the counter-offensive. Former Progressive Conservative deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk, one of Alberta’s most vocal critics of independence, quickly sought approval from Elections Alberta to put forward his own initiative.

The question being asked is: “Do you agree that Alberta should remain in Canada?”

Lukaszuk and his team has just 90 days to gather nearly 300,000 valid signatures before the October 28th deadline.

But make no mistake: this is more than just paperwork. This is political warfare. On one side, Albertans who feel Ottawa has repeatedly attacked our energy industry, our farmers, and our provincial autonomy. Many believe independence is the only way to safeguard Alberta’s future and preserve our traditional way of life.

On the other side, federal loyalists insist Alberta is inseparable from Canada.

In this report we speak to petition organizers and those who came to sign.