Alberta independence movement 'needs to focus' on immigration issue: Cory Morgan

Those in Alberta's separatist movement are overlooking a key issue, says independence advocate and Western Standard columnist Cory Morgan.

The author of “The Sovereigntist's Handbook,” which has a newly updated version now available, joined Sheila Gunn Reid on last week's episode of The Gunn Show to discuss all things independence, where he encouraged activists to target another rift between Ottawa and Alberta.

Mass immigration is an issue he believes needs more attention from those involved, “because how else are we going to escape this mess,” suggesting the “federal government just offers a lip service” while doing nothing to address the problem.

Through independence, Alberta would be more readily able to control immigration issues, he said. Importantly, resistance to mass immigration crosses typical political boundaries, with both voters on both the left and right side of the political spectrum opposing the drastic influx of newcomers.

“Mass immigration is too much, it went too far, it's caused consequences and problems,” Cory said, pointing out that even new Canadians from immigrant communities, “they're saying the same thing.”

While the sheer number of new arrivals straining public services, cultural issues have also arisen given the “large number of immigrants from very culturally incompatible nations.”

And although Canada can absorb a degree of these individuals, mass numbers of newcomers “makes it much more difficult” to do so, he added.