Alberta judge rules Chief Medical Officer's order on gathering limits not applicable to protests

This week in Alberta a potential landmark legal win for those who have been protesting COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates was achieved in the courts.

A lawyer defending an individual who was charged with breaching Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Deena Hinshaw’s order by attending a protest successfully argued that the limitations set out by the order only apply to “private social gatherings” per the language of the document, and that the Charter-enshrined right to protest does not fall under the CMOH’s order, as gathering to protest is not gathering for a “social purpose”.

While this ruling is only directly applicable to the version of the CMOH’s order as discussed in the court case, which was in effect through parts of December 2020 and January 2021, other orders containing similar language may eventually also prove to be heavily influenced by this precedent-setting decision.

Rebel News joined Sarah Miller of JSS Barristers, who observed these potentially game-changing court proceedings, to discuss the broader impacts of this decision. We discussed whether it may mean that others who have received tickets may be off the hook, and any implications that this decision may have for her clients, including Pastor Artur Pawlowski, who was recently released from prison after 51 days for daring to resist some restrictions in order to continue feeding Calgary’s homeless population and his congregation under similar orders.

We also chatted about the encouragement many are feeling, with Calgary’s anti-protest injunction rescinded, criminal charges against Pastor Tim Stephen’s having been dropped, and now this latest decision once again instilling faith in the courts for some, with people hopeful that the rule of law is beginning to return to Alberta.

While the sudden volley of good news is certainly welcome, we cannot forget that many are still facing massive legal battles for the foreseeable future.