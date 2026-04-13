Alberta moves to expand private testing access and speed up addiction treatment under new health bill

The Alberta government is proposing sweeping changes to how residents access health care, with new legislation aimed at speeding up testing and improving access to addiction treatment—especially in rural areas.

Introduced Monday, Bill 29, the Health Statutes Amendment Act, 2026, would allow Albertans to access certain preventative health tests without needing a referral from a doctor if passed.

The government says the move is designed to catch illnesses earlier and reduce pressure on the public system by shifting some demand to private, self-directed screening options.

Health officials argue that early detection can lower long-term costs and improve outcomes, particularly for conditions like cancer. The details—including which tests qualify and whether patients will be reimbursed—are expected to be set later through regulation.

The legislation would also allow authorized prescribers to keep a limited supply of certain addiction treatment medications on hand for urgent use.

That change is aimed at addressing delays faced by patients in rural, remote, and Indigenous communities, where long distances to pharmacies can slow access to care.

Under the proposal, drugs such as opioid agonist therapies could be stored securely at clinics and administered immediately when needed, though dispensing would still be regulated and subject to oversight.

The bill also includes a series of administrative changes to complete Alberta’s ongoing health system restructuring. These changes would consolidate public health functions under the Ministry of Primary and Preventative Health Services and align multiple pieces of legislation governing the system.

If passed, the legislation would amend several acts, including the Alberta Health Care Insurance Act and the Pharmacy and Drug Act, as part of what the government describes as a broader effort to create a more “streamlined” and “patient-focused” system.

The province maintains that all medically necessary testing will remain publicly covered and that the changes will comply with the Canada Health Act.

The bill is now before the legislature.