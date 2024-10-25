Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is happy to go to war with Ottawa, and that's a good thing

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on October 24, 2024.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter discusses the prospects of a leadership review for Premier Danielle Smith.

Ezra observed that when Jason Kenney was the premier of Alberta, he never seemed to go full-throated against Ottawa, which may have been because he had ambitions to run for federal office in the future.

"I don't know for a fact that he had federal ambitions beyond the Alberta Premiership, but he didn't go after them hard enough in Ottawa. I wrote several times during the run-up to the plebiscite on whether he should be kicked out or not that had he simply been harder on the feds, he would have been forgiven for some of the pandemic stuff," agreed Lorne.

The two contrasted Jason Kenney with current premier Danielle Smith, who has taken a much more federalist approach in her leadership.

Lorne mentioned how Smith has threatened to take the feds to court multiple times: "I can tell you from people I know in Ottawa, in the Liberal government, that they don't like her because she creates headaches for them because she has legitimate points of view that stop their unconstitutional behaviour."