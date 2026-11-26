Alberta is now projecting an $8.5-billion surplus for 2026-27, a sharp reversal from the $9.4-billion deficit forecast in Budget 2026, as high oil prices push resource royalties to record levels.

Finance Minister Jason Nixon released the second-quarter fiscal update Thursday. The province now forecasts total revenue of $93.1 billion, $18.5 billion more than budgeted. Non-renewable resource revenue is forecast at $28.6 billion, $15.4 billion above budget and $3.4 billion above the previous record set in 2022-23.

The update assumes West Texas Intermediate oil will average US$83.50 a barrel this fiscal year, US$23 higher than the budget forecast.

“So yes, we are encouraged by these results, but we are not going to mistake a good year for a guarantee,” Nixon said.

Spending is forecast at $84.7 billion, up $600 million from the budget. The Heritage Savings Trust Fund is forecast to reach a record $36.2 billion, and net debt-to-GDP is forecast to fall to 5.1 per cent from 10.5 per cent.

Only $3.9 billion of the surplus is forecast to be available as cash once retained income of funds and agencies, capital plan requirements and other adjustments are accounted for. Nixon said the government plans to use that money to grow the Heritage Fund and to invest “in one-time initiatives to build Alberta’s future,” with final decisions to be made at year end.

Asked earlier in the news conference about relief for Albertans and municipalities, he said, “Albertans can expect investments in one time infrastructure spends in a significant way as we go into the new year.”

Despite the surplus, taxpayer-supported debt is forecast to reach $90.6 billion by March 31, 2027, up $4.6 billion from a year earlier.

When asked by Rebel News how he explains rising debt during an $8.5-billion surplus, and when total debt will start to come down, Nixon said a full explanation of how the province manages its debt would take a long answer.

Rebel News' Cory Morgan asks Alberta Finance Minister Jason Nixon why debt keeps climbing to $90.6 billion despite an $8.5 billion surplus.



Nixon: "We can continue to borrow less for sure." pic.twitter.com/0c1YUoZ2mR — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 26, 2026

“At the end of the day, it’s about where we’re going to get the best return,” he said, adding that the decision depends on bond rates and “several other factors.”

He said the bigger story is that the surplus means the province “can continue to borrow less for sure, which is resulting in significantly lowered projections for our borrowing cost.”

Asked whether the province could do anything about the light-heavy oil price differential, which the update says has been above US$20 a barrel since late September, Nixon said the answer is access to markets.

Rebel News' Cory Morgan asks Alberta Finance Minister Jason Nixon what Alberta can do about a heavy oil price gap of more than $20 US a barrel.



Nixon: "The number one thing we can do, build a new pipeline." pic.twitter.com/oeMFQC01Ja — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 26, 2026

“Significant royalty revenue is lost because of the differential. And the number one thing we can do, build a new pipeline,” he said.

Nixon said tanker shortages tied to the conflict in the Middle East are adding to the problem right now, but that capacity to get Alberta oil to market is usually the main issue. “When we have high oil prices like we’re seeing right now, but we have to sell $20 a barrel less, that’s a lot of money that could come into Albertans’ coffers,” he said.

“Differentials go down when we get our product to market,” Nixon said.

The update forecasts the differential will average US$17.80 a barrel for 2026-27, US$4.80 wider than budgeted.