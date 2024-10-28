Alberta revamps Bill of Rights: A strong stand for personal, property, and firearms freedoms

The Alberta government is making historic changes to the Alberta Bill of Rights, marking the first major update since its introduction in 1972 with the new legislature sitting's first piece of legislation.

The proposed amendments, Bill 24, aim to fortify personal autonomy, property rights, and firearms ownership, representing a significant step forward in protecting Albertans' freedoms.

The Alberta Bill of Rights has always been fundamental in protecting liberties like security, equality, freedom of religion, speech, and assembly.

Yet, as society has evolved, so too have the challenges to individual freedoms. The proposed amendments would align the Alberta Bill of Rights more closely with the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, ensuring that all Albertans, including minors, enjoy equal protection under the law.

Among the most significant changes is the explicit protection of personal autonomy, ensuring no one can be coerced into medical care or treatment, including vaccination, without informed consent.

In a post-pandemic world, where government mandates raised concerns over bodily autonomy, this amendment is seen as a critical measure to prevent any future overreach.

The right to refuse medical treatment unless an individual poses a substantial harm to themselves or others will be enshrined, securing Albertans' rights to make personal health decisions without fear of discrimination.

Firearms rights also receive considerable attention in the amendments. By explicitly affirming the right to acquire, keep, and use legally obtained firearms, the changes reinforce that provincial laws should not impede lawful gun ownership.

This move is likely to resonate with many Albertans who have been vocal about the need to protect their rights to self-defense and traditional hunting practices, particularly in the face of perceived federal overreach and bans.

The amendments also bolster property rights, stating that no individual or entity can be deprived of their property without lawful authorization and due process. This is a significant win for landowners, ranchers, and business owners, providing stronger legal grounds to protect their property from unjust government action.

These updates reflect recommendations from the Public Health Emergencies Governance Review Panel, aiming to ensure rights are upheld even during crises.

Notably, the changes extend the Bill of Rights to cover all government actions, not just formal laws. This means that even policies and regulations must respect the fundamental rights outlined in the Bill.

If passed, the amendments will make the Alberta Bill of Rights one of the strongest civil rights documents in Canada. By expanding enforcement tools, the government is ensuring that individual freedoms are not just acknowledged but actively protected.