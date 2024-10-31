Alberta’s Fairness and Safety in Sport Act aims to protect female-only leagues

Alberta’s government has introduced the Fairness and Safety in Sport Act, a new law aimed at preserving exclusively female athletic leagues and divisions across amateur sports.

Under the Act, school authorities, post-secondary institutions, and provincial sporting organizations must create and uphold policies limiting certain competitive leagues to female-born athletes. This landmark legislation aims to ensure fairness in competition for women and girls, with a framework that guarantees clarity, accountability, and protections for involved parties.

Eligibility Requirements and Protections for Compliance

The Act outlines that eligibility criteria for female-only divisions will be limited to female-born athletes, with regulations expected to clarify this in greater detail. These rules are set to take effect in Fall 2025. In addition, the legislation provides a protective shield for organizations, their staff, and volunteers who follow these guidelines in good faith, safeguarding them from liability. This legal protection also extends to the government, including ministers and agents, as well as individual participants in relevant sports, ensuring that they are legally supported when adhering to the Act’s requirements.

Reporting Obligations and Transparency Measures

In addition to enforcing eligibility requirements, in-scope organizations must report any complaints or issues related to athlete eligibility and document how these concerns were addressed. They will also need to inform the government about any requests or establishments of mixed-gender or mixed-sex divisions, ensuring transparency and consistent accountability.

Support for Co-ed and Mixed Leagues

The Alberta government has pledged ongoing support for the organizations affected by this legislation. Beyond enforcing female-only leagues, the Act encourages the establishment and expansion of co-ed or mixed-gender leagues, providing alternative pathways for athletes of all backgrounds to participate in competitive sports.

According to the Alberta government, through the Fairness and Safety in Sport Act, Alberta is reaffirming its commitment to female athletes, offering them a safeguarded environment for competition while supporting sports organizations through every step of implementation.