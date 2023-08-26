Alberta's gas price advantage: Shouldn't other provinces follow suit?

Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss how much money you save if you fuel up in Alberta, and what other provinces can do to make life more affordable.

Drumheller, Alberta has the cheapest gas in the entire province.

And Alberta has some of the cheapest gas in the entire country. One reason for the lower fuel costs here in Alberta is that we produce the fuel.

However, the biggest factor in the lower fuel costs here in Alberta is that our provincial government suspended the provincial portion of the fuel tax to help Albertans fight Trudeau's inflation.

So why aren't more provinces doing this? Alberta isn't the only conservative-run province in the country, let alone on the prairies.

Joining me tonight to discuss how much money you save if you fuel up in Alberta, and what other provinces can do to make life more affordable, is Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Alberta Canada Economy News Analysis
