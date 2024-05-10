Alberta’s Minister of Affordability and Utilities Nathan Neudorf on brownouts, taxes at the pump, and Bill-20

Albertans' heating and electricity bills have been going up seemingly month by month, and sadly that is nothing new unfortunately. What is new is the lurking threat of brownouts and power shortages that has many worried that one cold winter day, the power to heat themselves and their families may not be there.

We are paying more and more each year for utilities all while witnessing the infrastructure that supports it ostensibly teetering on the brink of failure, leaving many to wonder what exactly is being done with our tax dollars and with the significant sums of money we are paying each month to utilities companies.

To address these concerns, Rebel News reached out to Alberta’s Minister of Affordability and Utilities, and MLA for Lethbridge-East, Nathan Neudorf to see what is being done to bring costs down and ensure grid stability issues are addressed to ensure no Albertan ever goes cold due to a power outage.

We first discussed how Alberta’s rush to advance solar and wind energy under the NDP has led to some of the power shortage issues in the province. While natural gas or coal can be fired up at moment's notice, the wind comes as it pleases, as do rainy days, and without sufficient battery technology to store excess power during peak production times, there is no way to ensure the weather will cooperate when power is most needed. If only the NDP had known that weather is unpredictable.

We also asked Minister Neudorf to what extent immigration, population growth and the advent of the electric car impacts the province's power needs.

Alberta’s fuel tax relief program, which sees taxes at the pump rise and drop according to oil prices, is one way that the province is bringing down costs. But in April, with the price per barrel of oil low, a 13 cent per liter tax was automatically reinstated.

While the Government of Alberta has been butting heads with the federal government over the carbon tax, often citing affordability concerns, many wondered why this tax wasn’t waved temporarily. We asked Minister Neudorf about that, and he explained that the revenues from increased oil prices offsets the need to collect tax at the pump, and when those revenues decline the tax is quite simply needed to build schools and roads and to provide services.

Minister Neudorf also broke down a recent bill he has been working on that aims to address disparities in local access fees after Calgary users were being billed nearly three times as much as people in Edmonton on utilities bills due to a volatile variable rate calculation. The calculation resulted in a financial windfall for the city of Calgary which raked in a massive surplus last year while people struggled to pay their bills.

Finally with provincial and municipal tensions at a noteworthy high, and a great deal of controversy surrounding Alberta’s Bill-20, a bill that among other things would affirm the rights of the province to intervene in municipal affairs when cities are operating beyond their mandate, we discussed the province's capacity to deal with activist city councils who are clearly overstepping and even making backroom deals with the Trudeau government to advance radical climate activism.

Green policies are hurting Albertans, not just financially, but also in terms of our reliable access to a stable power grid… something we need to survive our cold winters.