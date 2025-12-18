Alberta's top court rules mandatory oath to monarch for lawyers is 'unconstitutional'

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to the Alberta Court of Appeal ruling that the provincial law requiring prospective lawyers to swear an oath of allegiance to the monarch is unconstitutional and violates religious freedom.

The ruling came unanimously from three judges on Tuesday following a years-long court challenge from Prabjot Singh Wirring, who is reportedly a devout Amritdhari Sikh, according to the CBC.

Lise condemned the decision, noting the ruling raises real issues surrounding assimilation and mass immigration.

"I think that this brings up questions about cultural compatibility too, because if you belong to a religion that prohibits you from taking the oath that is required in Canada to be a practicing lawyer, then maybe go practice where your beliefs aren't going to be violated," she said.

While acknowledging support for religious freedom, Sheila also slammed the decision, referencing the plight of pastors during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The court never cared if you were a devout Christian who didn't want a vaccine or did not want to forsake the gathering, which is what all the pastors told me was their justification for meeting together in Covid times, the Bible tells us we can't forsake the gathering. Nobody cared about that," she said.

The man who brought on the court challenge, Prabjot Singh Wirring, reportedly expressed that he has heard from many other people — particularly from 'racialized' backgrounds — that they have also had issues with the oath of allegiance due its involvement with the 'violent legacy of colonialism,' according to the CBC.