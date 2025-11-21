Alberta tables ‘the Peterson bill’ to ban regulatory over-policing of social media posts

A proposed new bill in Alberta could prevent licensing bodies from investigating regulated workers for out-of-work speech, dubbed “the Peterson bill” after psychologist Jordan Peterson.

In 2022, the College of Psychologists of Ontario sanctioned Peterson for “degrading” online statements, deeming them detrimental to the profession. He was ordered to undergo social media training, and his subsequent appeal was ultimately rejected by the Supreme Court of Canada.

“When regulators begin disciplining people for simply speaking their mind on their own time, that's overreach — and at its worst, becomes an outright threat to free expression,” Premier Danielle Smith told reporters yesterday.

A year after promising scrutiny of regulators for free-speech overreach, Justice Minister Mickey Amery introduced Bill 13, the Regulated Professions Neutrality Act, in the legislature on Thursday.

The Ontario College of Psychologists has mandated Dr. Jordan Peterson undergo mandatory re-training for his thought crimes.



Following a 2023 UCP policy resolution to limit professional disciplinary investigations, Smith pledged legislation to curb the over-policing of regulated professionals' personal statements.

She assured professionals in regulated fields they have free speech protection against union backlash, using a doctor's fear of speaking out on Bill 9 as an example.

“Professionals should never fear losing their licence or career because of a social media post,” the premier said. “Every Albertan has the right to speak freely without ideological enforcement or intimidation, and this legislation makes that protection real.”

If passed, Bill 13 would ban professional regulatory bodies from penalizing members for “expressive off-duty conduct.”

Exceptions include threatening violence, intending to harm a specific person, professional misconduct or sexual misconduct across professional boundaries, or improper communication with a minor.

No professional should ever feel forced into silence or pressured into self-censorship by their regulatory body.



The government plans to amend acts, allowing professional bodies to sanction and discipline members. A timeline for enacting the law or for regulatory bodies to adjust bylaws/training is pending. Over 100 regulated professions are affected.

Another provision of the bill limits mandatory professional training on political, historic, social, or cultural issues to competence and ethics, prohibiting required “cultural competency, unconscious bias, or diversity, equity and inclusion training.”

“Let’s be frank — DEI is a very highly charged ideological doctrine that teaches a particular perspective about colonialism and white settlement,” Smith stated.

Associations would also be banned from giving preferential treatment to members based on immutable characteristics, creeds or personal views.

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson refuses to participate in the "re-education program" mandated by the College of Psychologists of Ontario.



Bill 13, however, has its fair share of critics, including Alberta New Democrats.

NDP justice critic Irfan Sabir called the bill disturbing, warning it enables racist and hateful speech in a multicultural society. He added, “As usual, the government has not consulted,” claiming only the UCP's “fringe base” requested it.

A health law expert told CBC News the rules would worsen “medical misinformation” and make Alberta's professional regulation unique in Canada. Another said professional regulation is a privilege that necessitates responsibility.

MUST WATCH 🔥



Former registered nurse Amy Hamm, who backed de-regulating professional boards, is one of many nurses, engineers and lawyers nationally impacted by similar cases.

“We all suffer when we live in a climate of fear and self-censorship,” Hamm said. “The freedom to express ourselves and debate ideas is so critical to progress and democracy. We want regulated professionals who think, speak, and engage — rather than stew in silence and fear.”

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives suspended and fined Hamm nearly $94,000 for statements made about transgender people.

Reviews of cases will evaluate the professional regulator's adherence to the act and its application of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms or the Alberta Bill of Rights. If passed, the bill's amendments would be effective upon proclamation.