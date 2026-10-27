Alberta to make sharing intimate deepfakes an offence punishable by up to two years in jail

Albertans who share intimate images, videos or audio of someone without consent could face a fine of up to $10,000, up to two years in jail, or both, under legislation tabled Tuesday. The new law would also apply to content that is AI-generated or digitally altered.

The changes are in Bill 33, the Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2026 (No. 2). The bill would rename the Protecting Victims of Non-consensual Distribution of Intimate Images Act as the Intimate Content Protection Act.

The current law gives victims the right to sue when intimate images are shared without consent. Under it, they can seek compensation and court orders to have the content removed. It does not create an offence.

According to a government fact sheet, the bill would replace “intimate image” with “intimate content” to include audio recordings and livestreamed material. It would also add a definition of “altered intimate content” to cover modified or artificially generated media.

Victims could sue when someone threatens to distribute intimate content, even if it is never shared. They could also withdraw consent they gave earlier.

People whose negligence causes intimate content to be distributed could be held accountable. Courts could order community service in place of some or all punitive damages.

Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish said the bill “would make sure our laws keep pace with the technology.”

Haley Scott, co-chief executive officer of the Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services, said the association welcomes the changes.

The intimate-content changes are part of the same bill that would ban diversity, equity and inclusion programs in public-sector hiring and training.