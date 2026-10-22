Albertans have voted, but will Ottawa listen? Calgary residents weigh in on historic referendum

Albertans have cast their ballots in a historic referendum addressing some of the province’s most contentious political issues, including immigration, constitutional reform, provincial autonomy and independence.

But while voters have had their say, the debate over Alberta’s future is far from over.

As referendum results begin to emerge, questions are mounting over what comes next. Will Ottawa respond to the concerns raised by Albertans? Will Premier Danielle Smith’s government follow through on its proposed reforms?

And what could the results mean for Alberta’s relationship with the federal government?

The vote also comes five years after Albertans supported removing equalization from Canada’s Constitution in the 2021 referendum. Despite that result, the constitutional provision remains unchanged, raising questions about whether the latest referendum will produce a different outcome.

With these questions still unresolved, Rebel News took to the streets of Calgary to hear directly from everyday Albertans about the referendum results, the province’s relationship with Ottawa and whether they believe their votes will lead to meaningful action.

As Alberta awaits the final results, one question remains: Will this referendum bring real change, or will Albertans once again be left waiting for their demands to be addressed?