ALERT: Rebel News in court today facing off against Mark Carney!

Today’s a big day. Rebel News is in the Federal Court of Appeal this morning, fighting for our lives. I’ll be live-tweeting from the courtroom starting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

If we win this battle, press freedom and independence takes a giant step forward. But if we lose, Mark Carney’s government will strengthen its grip on Canadian reporters. I’m worried, and I need your help.

Attacking us are a pack of government lawyers sent by Carney, with the unlimited resources of the Justice Department. I estimate they have spent more than one million dollars going after us on this for more than five years.

On our side, we have two civil liberties lawyers from a small firm, standing up for free speech. We have to pay for them ourselves, obviously — unlike the propagandists at the CBC, we don’t get $1.5 billion dollars a year from Carney.

Maybe you can help level the playing field for us.

Here are two documents there that I really want you to look at: The first is Carney’s 30-page attack on Rebel News. The second is our law firm’s 34 page defence of us.

I want you to read both legal briefs for yourself, and you tell me: which vision sounds more like a democracy to you: the one where the government gets to decide who is a journalist, or the one where journalists get to report on the government, even if the government doesn’t like what they report. Especially if the government doesn’t like what they report.

The focus of the lawsuit is Justin Trudeau’s unconstitutional journalism licence, called the QCJO or “qualified Canadian journalism organization”, which Carney has kept and is enforcing. Real democracies don’t have journalism licences. Real democracies don’t get to decide who can or can’t report on them or criticize them. That’s the kind of thing you would see in Russia or Iran or China.

Well, add Canada to that list.

For years, Trudeau, and now Carney, have tried to find a way to silence Rebel News, but they could never figure out how. In 2019, they banned us from reporting at the election debates — but the Federal Court said that ban was illegal and unconstitutional. The Liberals had claimed we were biased. But the court said we were no different than the CBC or the Toronto Star. In 2021 the Liberals banned us again, and once again, the Federal Court ruled in our favour.

But the Liberals won’t stop.

This year, Carney’s office banned us from attending the G7 conference in Banff. Once again we rushed to court — and the Liberals backed down at the last minute, knowing they’d lose yet again.

But this QCJO battle is bigger than just attending events. Remember, the Liberals passed a law giving them the power to compel social media companies to boost or throttle different content. The Liberals gave themselves the power to change the search algorithm.

That means the Liberals can order Facebook and YouTube and X and Google to boost QCJO news from the CBC, and suppress other, independent sources, like us. It’s right there in the text of the law.

There are other things, too, like subscribers to QCJO news sources can write off their subscription fees at tax time; our subscribers can’t. Carney is literally punishing anyone who prefers our independent news to the government news. And of course, QCJO journalists get buckets of money in government subsidies. (As you know, Rebel News has never and will never take government money.)

This is all illegal, of course, and no judge would go along with it. But a few years back, Trudeau appointed a hand-picked committee of his political allies and gave them the power to decide who gets the QCJO licence and who doesn’t. They turned themselves into a pretzel trying to come up with a reason to ban us. In the end, they came up with the bizarre and factually false claim that only 2% of what we report is original news. I don’t even understand what that means — what’s the rest, sports? Weather?

Well, incredibly, the lower court deferred to Trudeau’s panel. It’s not so much that the court agreed; the court just said, well, they’re the experts.

That’s what we’re going to court today to overturn.

I’m worried, because just last week the Liberals announced that they’re going to bring in another censorship law. They really want to kill us. They hate the fact that they can’t control us — they hate our mission, which is to tell the other side of the story.

Read our side of the story and then read Carney’s side of the story.

And if you believe we should be free to report, please contribute to our legal defence. You’re already forced to pay for Carney’s lawyers through your taxes. Please help us fight for freedom not only for ourselves, but for all Canadians.

P.S. Why are the rest of the media silent about this? It’s obvious: they’re all QCJO journalists. They’ve got the Trudeau-Carney seal of approval. They’re obedient — and they’re on the Liberal payroll.

P.P.S. We have a better idea: independent journalism. But that means we have to ask for help when we do a David vs. Goliath move like this. Please read our lawsuit, and if you agree with us, please consider chipping in whatever you can — whether that’s $5, $50 or even $500. Thank you.

