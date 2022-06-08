Alex Stein on ‘Drag the Kids to Pride’ event, suspension from Twitter for calling out 'psychopaths'

Rebel News was outside the gay cocktail bar Mr. Misster in Dallas, Texas where on Saturday, June 4, people gathered outside to protest the venue’s event inviting children inside to dance with drag queens. Counter-protesters also showed up to confront the protesters.

Videos obtained inside the venue showed sexually explicit dancing by drag queens as minors watched on, and even received encouragement by parents to throw money at the performers.

Comedian and commentator Alex Stein (@AlexStein99) was also on scene and attempted to enter the venue, but was denied access by employees of the bar. While interacting with them, the counter-protesters repeatedly attempted to grab his cellphone and cover his camera.

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Alex Stein joined Ezra to discuss his experience outside of the "child-friendly" drag event.

Commenting on the footage of his attempt to enter the venue, Alex told Ezra:

Unfortunately right now I'm locked out of my Twitter account for this same video, because I call these people psychopaths — and in order to get my account back, I have to admit that this was "hate speech". So now I'm kind of in a Babylon Bee situation, but this is on my Instagram and it'll be on my YouTube of course, I had to wait to post it on YouTube because I had to blur out the faces of the children, but it's all over. ...in the video, we didn't even get to the drag part, that was just me trying to get into the event. But the inside, there's more footage of the kids dancing, of the kids walking on the stage, sashaying with the transgenders and giving them money insinuating and simulating like they're at a strip club.

