Alexa Lavoie breaks down new surveillance footage of Montreal church smoke bomb attack

On yesterday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News’ Alexa Lavoie joined Ezra Levant to discuss the latest on U.S. Christian singer Sean Feucht’s tour across Canada, including the latest updates on the smoke bomb attack that took place during his service at Ministerios Restauración Church in Montreal.

Surveillance footage shows the series of events leading up to the launching of the smoke bombs—classified as incendiary devices—at Feucht. The perpetrator came in disguised as an attendee and stood in the audience before pulling the devices from his pocket and hurling them at the stage.

“Throwing smoke bombs at a man in a church probably is about four or five different offences if police are being creative,” said Ezra. “As far as I know, that man has not been arrested yet.”

“You can see on the new footage angle, the men were able to just get out of the church quietly and peacefully, and nobody actually stopped them,” said Alexa. “The police, after the worship service, went inside, and I know that someone from the church filed a police report.”

In the meantime, the Montreal church faces a $2,500 fine for its decision to host Feucht’s service, which it plans to oppose with the help of lawyers from The Democracy Fund.

If you recognize the suspect in this footage or have any information that could assist in holding this person accountable, please share your tip at FindTheThug.ca. Rebel News will reward $250 to the first person who provides information that leads to an arrest.