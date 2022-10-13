Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shamed by protesters who called her out for pro-war positions

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez struggled to ask questions posed to her by two attendees who confronted her at a town hall for her support of military action in Ukraine.

In the video shared on Twitter, Jose Vega and his friend confronted the congresswoman “on her support for Nuclear War and Ukrainian Nazis.”

“I call her out for being a coward in the face of the party that will push us all into Nuclear war right now,” Vega wrote. “Will she stand up like [Tulsi Gabbard] and fight for peace?”

As shown in the video, which went viral on social media, the congresswoman complained that the duo cut in line to ask their question, and called on the two protesters to await her response “last” at the event.

The video does not show her addressing their concerns at all, and instead shows her berating the two protesters while refusing to answer them.

“Tulsi Gabbard, she’s left the Democratic Party because they are war hawks,” said one of the protesters. “You ran as an outsider! Yet, you’ve been voting to start this war in Ukraine.”

“Why are you playing with the lives of American citizens?” the protester added. “You’re playing with our lives!”

“You voted to mobilize and send money to Ukrainian Nazis,” Vega shouted. “You’re a coward!”

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the outburst by accusing the protesters of being “rude” for disrespecting other eventgoers. She later told the protesters that “of course I’m against it,” apparently referring to nuclear war.

Despite her claims of opposing nuclear war, Ocasio-Cortez has consistently voted along party lines to support President Joe Biden’s continued funding for the Ukrainian government by dispatching weapons and munitions to the country.