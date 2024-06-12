All parties except for the Greens vote in favour of Bloc motion to request investigation into treason allegations

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The House of Commons voted overwhelmingly in favour of a Bloc Quebecois motion to call on Justice Marie-Josee Hogue to investigate allegations of treason.

The allegations come from a report last week that said several parliamentarians acted "wittingly" in a foreign meddling plot.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced on Monday that the Liberals will vote to expand the Hogue Commission's terms of reference “to allow it to investigate Canada’s federal democratic institutions."

“The government will be supporting the motion brought forward by the Bloc Quebecois asking the Hogue commission to examine this very matter. We think that’s the appropriate way to do it,” he said.

All but two MPs—the Green Party's Elizabeth May and Mike Morrice—voted in favour of the opposition motion.

Prior to the vote, May spoke to the media, where she said that she had "no worries" about "anyone in the House of Commons."

"Having read the full, unredacted National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians report, for myself I can say I have no worries about anyone in the House of Commons. There is no list of MPs who have shown disloyalty to Canada," says Green Leader Elizabeth May.

"There is no list of MPs who have shown disloyalty to Canada," she said.

"I'm very glad I read the full report."

In her interim report from May, Hogue stated that she did not believe foreign meddling compromised the integrity of the elections or influenced the outcome. However, she did conclude that interference could have impacted the result in a specific riding.