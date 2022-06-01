All types of protesters turn up to protest Quebec Premier Francois Legault

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The annual congress of the CAQ, Coalition Avenir Quebec, the party of Premier Francois Legault, held a two day meeting in Drummondville, Quebec.

Rebel News was denied accreditation to cover this event, but we did cover what was happening outside of the Centrexpo Cogeco Drummondville, which had a big safety perimeter around the building, featuring many fences and a lot of police enforcement.

On the Saturday morning, a big convoy arrived at the site, filling the area with their tents, barbecues and music.

Many different protests were organized that day.

There were union workers that were present, a group against the rising price of housing, a protest against the health emergency and measures. Many freedom fighters were present, including Francois Amalega.

The CAQ's weekend congress was ending on the second day, Sunday, around noon. At that time, the protesters were still present, making sure their voices were heard.

The weekend remained peaceful and featured lots of speeches.

After the protest, the demonstrators moved to the park close by, where they celebrated the birthday of Amalega.

Some police followed the group, keeping a perimeter around the celebration to look for alcohol consumption. In the end, no enforcement was taken and the event remained peaceful.