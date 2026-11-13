Alleged Chinese police stations in Canada jump from five to 18 as Carney plays down China risk

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup, hosts Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle went through Scarlett Grace's report that alleged Chinese police stations in Canada have grown from five to 18.

The count comes from "A Formula for Repression," a report by Safeguard Defenders, a Spain-based human rights group. It says at least 18 Chinese overseas associations in Canada act as police monitoring stations, part of a network of nearly 1,250 in 91 countries. CTV News reported that is a 12-fold increase worldwide over what the group found four years ago.

The RCMP has said it investigated five alleged stations in Canada, and no charges have been laid. Grace also reported that Canada's foreign influence registry has just five entries nationwide.

Tamara reminded viewers that Rebel News reporter David Menzies visited alleged stations in the Greater Toronto Area in 2022, including in Markham, Scarborough and North York. The hosts asked whether police and politicians are ignoring the problem on purpose or out of willful blindness.

From there they turned to Carney, who told reporters in Montreal that the security risks of Canada's China partnership "are much, much, much, much less" than the risks of the United States. He is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit next week.

Carney's wording can be read more than one way. Rebel News covered the remark in an earlier clip, as the hosts said they interpreted it as the prime minister downplaying threats posed by China. After all, Tamara said, Carney campaigned on China being Canada's greatest security threat.

The show also played a clip from Harrison Faulkner's interview with Vincent Rigby, a former national security and intelligence adviser. Rigby said the Trudeau government took longer than he would have liked to acknowledge the China threat, and that Canada was probably a little behind its allies. He said the 5G and "two Michaels" cases showed the government that China is a hostile state actor.