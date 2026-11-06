Allison says Health Canada wants vaccine records sealed for 15 years

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup, hosts Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle reacted to Conservative MP Dean Allison's comments on how Health Canada handles access-to-information requests, made after his inquiry into COVID-19 vaccine injuries in Ottawa.

Ugolini called Health Canada "probably one of the worst departments" to get access-to-information responses from, citing delays, years-long waits and "sweeping redactions."

She said she reported Wednesday on an independent researcher who had to take the department to court to get pages unredacted. Health Canada "never fully submitted everything," Ugolini said, and faced no penalty.

The hosts said Allison referred to one request in which Health Canada wants records sealed for 15 years. "What are they trying to hide?" they asked.

They also played a clip of Allison comparing the situation to the tainted blood scandal of the early 1990s, and said the compensation paid so far through the Vaccine Injury Support Program is tiny next to what was spent on the blood scandal. The program is now run by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Sean Buckley, counsel for the inquiry, said in comments the hosts played that in his personal opinion Health Canada is most likely liable for criminal offences. He called on the department to explain why COVID-19 vaccines are the only drugs on the market exempted from having to prove safety and efficacy.

The hosts argued the long delays let the government run out the clock on legal claims, which have to be filed within set time limits. They called the delays inhumane and the 15-year seal a cover up.

The Davidson report on Alberta's COVID-19 response also came up, with the hosts saying Premier Danielle Smith has done nothing with its recommendations.