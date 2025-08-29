American alcohol not returning to Ontario shelves until trade deal reached: Premier Ford

Barring an early negotiation of the existing USMCA trade deal or President Donald Trump removing tariffs on Canada, Premier Doug Ford says he has no plans to restore American alcohol to the shelves of Ontario's government-run liquor stores.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid slammed the premier for this decision.

Unlike his late brother Rob Ford, who campaigned on a message of “respect for taxpayers” before becoming Toronto's mayor, the premier is showing “constant disrespect” toward those same taxpayers, David said.

“He took one-billion dollars of U.S. booze off the LCBO shelves, whether it's Kentucky bourbon or California wines, and it was all about creating a photo op,” he continued.

With just months to go before these products reach their expiration dates, Ford could have directed the LCBO to sell it at a discount, Sheila added, with David agreeing the government — if it felt it must go down this road — should have sold off the already-purchased supplies and simply not renewed shipments.

“This is the taxpayers' money, that he's literally pouring down the sink,” Sheila said.