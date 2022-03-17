Americans moving to Florida because they're fed up with liberal policies, says Gov. DeSantis

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) lambasted Democrat President Joe Biden this week over inflation, dubbing it as “Bidenflation” as costs skyrocket.

When asked about rising costs of rents in Florida, DeSantis said “general inflation is causing” rents to spike, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) moratorium on evictions.

“The CDC basically had a moratorium, so that people … really didn’t have to pay rent,” DeSantis blasted. “What’s happening is now all the people that own these properties are charging more to make up for what was [lost].”

“Biden was warned about this,” DeSantis said. “He was told that this was going to happen and they had to take it all the way to the Supreme Court.”

“Then you also have the issue where there’s a lot of demand,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis went on to say how many Americans are moving to Florida because they are “fed up” with liberal policies, adding that, “this is kind of the centre of the universe right now.”

The governor went on to point out the massive spending bills from the Biden administration that are heightening inflation.

“We warned about this inflation last year. They came in and did the massive spending; the Fed has printed trillions and trillions of dollars, the biggest increase in the money supple that we’ve seen in quite some time. Of course you’re going to have inflation when that happens.”

“That’s what’s happened, and I don’t see it ebbing anytime soon,” DeSantis predicated. “I think this is likely to be something that we’re going to have to contend with.”

DeSantis said that the Biden administration should provide Americans with relief from the soaring costs of living by “reversing” a lot of federal policies, which he said the administration has “not shown an inclination to do.”

“Make no mistake about it, what you need to do is reverse those policies that are causing the inflation to begin with,” he told the press.

“Why are we not producing more energy here in the United States?” he queried, adding that we need more pipelines, natural gas, and permits for drilling.

Speaking of ANWR (Arctic National Wildlife Refuge), Alaska, DeSantis said “there’s more oil and gas up there than in Saudi Arabia. It’s a massive, massive opportunity and basically from the time Biden’s come in, he said, ‘No, no, no.'”

“Well, of course, that’s going to cause [inflation], and it’s not just fuel prices,” DeSantis stated. “When energy prices are going up the way they are, that permeates the entire economy. It’s more [expensive] to transport … goods … everything is permeated by that, and it helps contribute to rising prices.”

“Let’s do what we can at the federal level to reverse some of the policies that have caused this,” DeSantis added. “And let’s try to give people relief throughout our economy, and if they did that it would make a really significant difference. But they have not shown an inclination to do that.”

