Amish families face $28,000 in ArriveCan fines after Quarantine Act ticket reopening denied

Members of Ontario’s Amish community are facing severe financial penalties after a court denied reopening applications for Quarantine Act tickets issued during COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Democracy Fund (TDF), a legal organization representing these individuals, announced that two Amish couples now face fines totaling nearly $28,000—approximately $7,000 per ticket.

NEWS RELEASE 📷

Multiple Amish Clients Lose Quarantine Act Ticket Reopening, Resulting in a Potential $28K Penalty:

While lawyers from The Democracy Fund (TDF) have successfully reopened Quarantine Act tickets for many Amish clients, a court has recently denied the reopening… pic.twitter.com/otRgKMaWyu — The Democracy Fund (@TDF_Can) December 2, 2024

The affected couples are part of a larger group of 27 Amish community members collectively facing over $300,000 in fines. Their alleged infractions include failure to complete the mandatory ArriveCan app and other COVID-related violations, resulting in convictions in absentia.

The Amish, who live without modern conveniences like electricity and phones due to their religious beliefs, found compliance with the digital ArriveCan app impossible. This has led to significant legal and financial challenges, with liens now placed on their properties—posing a direct threat to their livelihoods and traditional way of life.

Did you hear what Justin Trudeau is doing to the Amish farmers?



One of Justin Trudeau’s stupidest rules during the Covid lockdown was to force Canadians to use the ArriveCan app whenever returning to Canada, or face a $6,000 fine.



There was no science behind it — it was just… pic.twitter.com/IMfBel1uPM — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 23, 2024

Despite TDF lawyers’ success in reopening similar cases for other Amish clients, the recent decision marks a setback. TDF is now reviewing the court’s ruling to determine if there are grounds for an appeal.

The Democracy Fund continues to advocate for these families, highlighting the disproportionate burden placed on communities that follow unique cultural practices.