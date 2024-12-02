Amish families face $28,000 in ArriveCan fines after Quarantine Act ticket reopening denied

The Amish are being persecuted in Canada over Quarantine Act violations during COVID-19 lockdowns and refusing to use Trudeau's failed ArriveCan app.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   December 02, 2024   |   News

Members of Ontario’s Amish community are facing severe financial penalties after a court denied reopening applications for Quarantine Act tickets issued during COVID-19 lockdowns.

The Democracy Fund (TDF), a legal organization representing these individuals, announced that two Amish couples now face fines totaling nearly $28,000—approximately $7,000 per ticket.

The affected couples are part of a larger group of 27 Amish community members collectively facing over $300,000 in fines. Their alleged infractions include failure to complete the mandatory ArriveCan app and other COVID-related violations, resulting in convictions in absentia.

The Amish, who live without modern conveniences like electricity and phones due to their religious beliefs, found compliance with the digital ArriveCan app impossible. This has led to significant legal and financial challenges, with liens now placed on their properties—posing a direct threat to their livelihoods and traditional way of life.

Despite TDF lawyers’ success in reopening similar cases for other Amish clients, the recent decision marks a setback. TDF is now reviewing the court’s ruling to determine if there are grounds for an appeal.

The Democracy Fund continues to advocate for these families, highlighting the disproportionate burden placed on communities that follow unique cultural practices.

Latest News

Justin Trudeau's persecution of the Amish is such an insane story, you'd think every journalist in the country would cover it. But they won't. Rebel News broke this story, and we’re covering it in great detail. Every single court date, every single hearing, we’ll be there. It’s our duty — because the Amish can’t speak for themselves, we have to be their voice for them. If you think this is an important story that needs to be told, please help Rebel News cover the cost of sending a journalist and a cameraman to the courts every time this case moves forward, and to help these people tell their story to the world. (Thanks!)

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-12-02 18:58:42 -0500 Flag
    As we see in Ecclesiastes chapter 3, there’s a time to fight and a time to forbear. This time, we must fight to help these people. After all, it might be us next.