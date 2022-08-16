Amish farm under threat from U.S. federal govt for refusal to abandon traditional farming practices

By Jeremy Loffredo PETITION: Leave Them Alone The U.S. government must stop persecuting Amos Miller, an Amish holistic farmer, for exercising his religious freedom to grow food in accordance with his religious beliefs. 332 signatures

Miller's Organic Farm, located in the remote Amish village of Bird-in-Hand, Pennsylvania, has been around for almost 30 years.

The farm supplies everything from grass-fed beef and cheese, to raw milk and organic eggs, to dairy from grass-fed water buffalo and all types of produce, all to roughly 4,000 private food club members who pay top dollar for high quality whole food.

The private food club members appreciate their freedom to get food from an independent farmer that isn’t processing his meat and dairy at U.S. Department of Agriculture facilities, which mandates that food be prepared in ways that Miller’s Organic Farm believe make it less nutritious.

Amos Miller, the farm's owner, contends that he’s preparing food the way God intended — but the U.S. government doesn’t see things that way.

They recently sent armed federal agents to the farm and demanded he cease operations. The government is also looking to issue more than $300,000 in fines — a request so steep, it would put the farm out of business.

This is an attack on Amish religious freedom just 150 miles from Washington D.C.

Making it even more independent, Miller’s farm also doesn’t use gasoline or fertilizer, and therefore the war between Ukraine and Russia isn’t affecting his bottom line, unlike every other farming competitor in the country.

Miller isn't dependent on big industry players or the government, and he’s providing healthy food to his community the way he believes God intended. The government is trying to intimidate his operation and shut it down.

If you believe the Amish should have the right to exercise their religious beliefs and their ability to provide healthy food to their community, sign our petition at LeaveThemAlone.com and I’ll personally deliver it to the U.S. Federal Eastern District Court of Pennsylvania.