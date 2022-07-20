Amsterdam reacts: What do locals in the capital city think about the Dutch farmer protests?

E-transfer (Canada):

After spending roughly two weeks covering the farmer protests throughout the Netherlands, a theme with locals from the northern and more rural parts of the Netherlands was that they believed the people in Amsterdam are not exactly aware as to why these protests are happening.

For those who don't know, farmers and their supporters have been protesting the Dutch government's environmental policies on nitrogen emission. The farmers believe that these new policies are going to completely decimate the agricultural sector in the Netherlands.

We went to ask the locals of Amsterdam what their thoughts were on the ongoing protests and how they feel about the situation in general. The answers we got surprised us, as it seemed that most people we interviewed understand there is something not right with these environmental policies and simply understood why the farmers are protesting.

If you need to catch up with all of our coverage from our time in the Netherlands, you can visit FarmerRebellion.com to do just that.