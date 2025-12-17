‘An UNBELIEVABLE hero’: Friend of Boris Gurman honours man killed trying to stop Bondi terrorists

Locals are still reeling from what happened at Bondi on Sunday, December 14, when terror struck during a 'Chanukah by the Sea' event. Amid the grief, I ran into a local Bondi icon who insisted I hear about his friend, Boris Gurman ... a man he says deserves to be remembered above all others.

“He's been my friend for 33 years,” he told me, struggling to hold back tears. “Since yesterday, I'm crying and I'm applauding Boris. I said, Boris, you are the hero. You are the unbelievable hero of this tragedy.”

Light Against Terror: Chanukah Memorial with Amichai Chikli & Tony Abbott https://t.co/BkIH3bPdKi — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 17, 2025

Boris didn’t hesitate when the attack began. “He did not think what may happen, he just jumped the guy,” the friend said. “He was the first one to tackle the gunman, the first couple.”

Dashcam footage showed Boris wrestled the terrorist and managed to get hold of the gun. “He got the gun of him,” he said, explaining that Boris hesitated, unsure what to do next. “Maybe he didn't want to shoot him.” That moment of hesitation proved fatal. “While he was hesitating the guy shot him and his wife.”

“This is the hero,” he said firmly. “He did not think. He did not think of anything. He just went for it.”

🚨 Sussan Ley talks GUN CONTROL, but avoids the real issue: ISLAMIC EXTREMISM



In Australia, this would be laughable if it were not so frightening.



👉 https://t.co/Z5GvPbQWps pic.twitter.com/YPGoX8vQuH — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 17, 2025

As he described Boris’s life, the picture that emerged was of an ordinary man who never sought attention. Boris Gurman had come from the Soviet Union, worked his whole life and had recently retired. “Just nicest, nicest guy,” his friend said. “Always smiling.”

Boris had been looking forward to Christmas. His son had arrived from America just days earlier. “He wanted to look forward to have grandchildren,” he said.

What angered him most was what he saw on video footage from passing cars. “The cars are driving by, nobody's stopping, nobody doing anything,” he said. “If anybody … helped that guy, that massacre, wouldn't even happen.”

🚨 A top Australian Rabbi tore into Albanese for posturing against Israel while failing to protect Australians at home.



You don’t get to lecture Israel on defending 8 million people when you can’t even keep 1,000 people safe on Bondi Beach.



He also had strong words for the… pic.twitter.com/60uZBZckFp — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) December 17, 2025

Boris ran toward evil without thinking of the consequences. “Boris is the biggest hero,” his friend said. “Boris, you're a hero.”