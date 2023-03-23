Ana Kasparian finds allies on the Right, angering the Left for speaking out against 'trans inclusive' terms

Creative Commons

"The Young Turks" co-host Ana Kasparian sparked a lively debate on Thursday when she expressed her opinion on "trans inclusive" terms, asserting that they can be "degrading" to women.

Kasparian, who identifies as a member of the Left, is known for engaging in discussions and debates with people across the political spectrum without hitting the “block” button on Twitter.

In a tweet, Kasparian stated, "I'm a woman. Please don't ever refer to me as a person with a uterus, birthing person, or person who menstruates. How do people not realize how degrading this is? You can support the transgender community without doing this s***."

I'm a woman. Please don't ever refer to me as a person with a uterus, birthing person, or person who menstruates. How do people not realize how degrading this is? You can support the transgender community without doing this shit. — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) March 22, 2023

She emphasized that her concern was not with inclusion, but rather with the potential for these terms to reduce women to their reproductive functions.

Responding to one of her critics, Kasparian pointed out that “there’s gotta be a better way than boiling it down to a body part, no? Especially in the context of having reproductive rights taken away from people who just see women as a baby-making vessel. That’s all I’m saying.”

Kasparian's stance generated attacks from the left, with “disinformation expert” and transgender extremist Alejandra Caraballo, who is biologically male, informing her to “f*** off with this stupid made up bullshit.”

“Trans folks are having their existence criminalized in state after state and you want to whine about this sh**,” Caraballo declared.

Here we go. pic.twitter.com/98O1D3rRIC — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 23, 2023

Her co-host and The Young Turks founder Cenk Uygur made it clear he supports her right to express her opinions, tweeting, "If you think I'm going to tell my female co-host what she can call herself or what words she's allowed to use, you're nuts."

The Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona Governor, Kari Lake, weighed in to say that Kasparian was like a “broken clock…”

Kasparian replied, “I think you’re an embarrassment to this country and full blown lunatic.”

I think you’re an embarrassment to this country and full blown lunatic. — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) March 23, 2023

Kasparian didn’t hold back her criticism of male feminist allies who weighed in to admonish her for her stance. When YouTuber Humanist Report pointed out that her newfound allies on the right were praising her for her position, Kasparian replied to call him a “guy who has no clue."

“Hey Mike, you’re a guy who has no clue what it’s like to have your reproductive freedom taken away,” she wrote. “But consider what it’s like to have the same lawmakers who failed to protect our rights turn around and call us ‘people with uteruses.’”