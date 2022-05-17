Andrea Horwath’s Magic Bus! The diesel generator idled away as the NDP head honcho took part in the leaders debate
The Ontario New Democratic Party leader didn't appear too concerned with her gas-guzzling behemoth of a bus continually spewing out fumes.
Does the phrase, “DO AS I SAY, NOT AS I DO” fit on an Ontario vanity licence plate? Probably not. And that’s too bad, really, because we can think of no other fitting slogan for the licence plate adorning the big orange Andrea Horwath election campaign (diesel-powered) bus that is currently motoring around the province these days.
We happened to spot this not-so-inconspicuous motorcoach the other day in midtown Toronto. As the various party leaders assembled within a TV Ontario studio to take part in a debate, we couldn’t help but notice that Horwath’s bus was parked on a nearby side street. (Why she needs a 50+ seat coach is beyond us.) But we also pondered: isn’t Andrea Horwath and her party obsessed with the idea of “going green”? Don’t they believe in EV vehicles? Don’t they want to reduce carbon footprints and curb Co2 emissions?
And yet, on a beautiful spring day in which neither heating nor air conditioning was required, this illegally parked bus (blocking private driveways, no less) idled away as it awaited the return of the NDP Khaleesi from the TV Ontario building. And it was good ol’ fashioned diesel fuel this bus was consuming, not some zero-emission alternative energy source (a la fairy dust or Dilithium Crystals.)
Say it ain’t so, Andrea! Surely you are not yet another hypocritical leftist politician that does not practice what she preaches?
Shockers!
