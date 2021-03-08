Andrew Cuomo says calling for his resignation due to multiple sexual harassment allegations is “anti-democratic”

AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to refuse to resign amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, following the media’s relative silence on the state’s nursing home controversy, which saw thousands of unnecessary COVID deaths due to policies enacted by the governor.

Cuomo slammed his critics in the media and the state legislature as “anti-democratic,” saying that their views are at odds with the voters of New York who elected him to office. Ironically, Cuomo called upon former President Donald Trump to resign following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

As of Monday, Cuomo has been accused of sexual harassment by five women whose accusations vary in their severity, ranging from unwanted physical contact to inappropriate questions.

In a conference call on Sunday, Cuomo said there is “no way” he will resign, per the New York Post, even as pressure for him to do so has mounted with the emergence of a fifth allegation against him over the weekend. On Saturday, a woman came forward to suggest that Cuomo behaved inappropriately in her personal interactions with the governor two decades ago.

During the conference call, Cuomo attacked critics and called the proposal to resign over “allegations” without establishing their credibility to be anti-democratic.

“I was elected by the people of the state. I wasn’t elected by politicians,” said Cuomo. “I’m not gonna resign because of allegations.”

“The premise of resigning because of allegations is actually anti-democratic,” he added. “Anybody has the ability to make an allegation in a democracy and that’s great. But it’s in the credibility of the allegation.”

Cuomo reiterated his call for an investigation and stressed that the allegations against him must be credible before they are actionable.

As observed by the Daily Wire, Cuomo’s statements are in contrast to his past support for Christine Blasey Ford, who accused now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her as a young man. Ford was unable to provide concrete evidence of her claims. Despite the lack of evidence, Cuomo was then vocal in his commitment to "believe all women."