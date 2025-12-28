Andrew Lawton: Bill C-9 faces widespread opposition — why won't the Liberals back down?

Lawton warns that while the bill is rooted in a well-intentioned effort to protect vulnerable communities from hate, its current form carries consequences that are far more dangerous than beneficial — particularly following its expansion to remove protections for religious freedom.

  December 28, 2025

On Friday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by journalist-turned freedom-fighting MP Andrew Lawton to discuss the latest on his fight for Canadian civil liberties in parliament. 

Andrew shared that his reason for going to Ottawa has always been “to make Canada a freer country.”

“When I made the decision to run, a big part of my decision was: Can I continue to be a champion and an advocate for the things that I’ve always cared about, and the things that I use my platform as a journalist to champion?” he shared. “And I wouldn’t have done it if I wasn’t going to be able to do that.” 

On the topic of Bill C-9, Andrew said that while the bill is rooted in a well-intentioned effort to protect vulnerable religious and ethnic communities from hate, its current form carries consequences that are far more dangerous than beneficial — particularly following its expansion to remove protections for religious freedom.

“There are a number of communities that I think have been crying out for action,” said Andrew. “But the answer to that was not a bill that censors what Canadians can say.”

While the Liberal Party has been pushing the bill, opposition to it outside of parliament has come from across the political and religious spectrum. 

“It’s been condemned by Christians, Muslims, Jews, Sikhs, Hindus, organizations on all sides of the political spectrum,” said Andrew, “leaving me to wonder: Why are the Liberals still standing by it? And the only reason is because, fundamentally, they do not support freedom of expression.” 

Bill C-9 won't stop hate; it will criminalize scripture, and it must be rejected.

