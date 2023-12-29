Andrew Lawton: 'Independent media outlets are so important, they have a lot more of a connection to reality'

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by True North's Andrew Lawton.

Ezra spoke about the movie The Matrix, saying it's ahead of its time. "One of the ideas that has persisted in popular culture is the idea of the red pill or the blue pill," Ezra said.

It's getting a bit crazy with what feels like a war on Christmas and, to some extent, even on Hanukkah. They're banning the traditional Menorah lightings, which have been happening for years. In Calgary, the mayor initially said no to the Jewish menorah, calling it divisive. Then, to make it fair, they decided to ban Christmas decorations too.

Lawton chimed in and said, "I'll say one constant throughout history has been that Jewish people are victims. And I don't mean that in the sense that their identity is victimhood. But I mean, it's a constant through history that the Jewish people have been targeted by other people. Now, I'd say the real story of the Jewish people is their resilience and their survival in their their are thriving in spite of that."

"But why it's so dangerous when you look at the climate around is the history of Jewish people, people being persecuted at every stage in their existence and being the number one victim of hate crimes in every statistic that's ever been looked at on this subject. Anti-semitism always dwarfs other forms of hatred."

Lawton added that this is why the Menorah, which is literally a symbol of a minority religion in Canada, is now being treated the same way as many of these Christian traditions have been.

