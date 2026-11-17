Last Saturday, Rebel News visited a quiet, middle-class neighbourhood in St. Catharines, Ont., to take in a very loud and passionate protest.

The demonstration was headed up by Ray “Bam Bam” Andrews, the founder of a volunteer group called Bam Bam Niagara Pedo Hunter.

The mission statement of this group is to raise awareness regarding pedophiles who live amongst us. As is typically the case, when a sex offender is released back into the community, residents are kept in the dark. The folks behind Bam Bam Niagara Pedo Hunter make it their goal to get the word out to homeowners that there are monsters living amongst them.

Andrews himself was sexually abused as a child by his own father. He fully understands firsthand how pedophiles can destroy lives.

Indeed, Andrews struggled for many years due to the psychological abuse he endured at the hands of this father. He became an alcoholic; he broke the law. However, Andrews was able to turn his life around. And so it is that every Saturday he picks a neighbourhood in the Niagara region in which to raise awareness about pedophiles. Incredibly, he has a list of almost 600 such offenders to choose from.

Needless to say, Andrews has utter contempt for pedophiles – and a hug-a-thug justice system that seemingly goes out of its way to accommodate them. This includes lenient penalties and keeping residents in the dark about the whereabouts of convicted offenders or those out on bail.

Andrews says the goal of the group is not to act as vigilantes, but rather, to publicize the whereabouts of pedophiles and other miscreants who are living anonymously in the community.

Last Saturday morning, the group numbered more than 100 people. Their focus on this day was not a pedophile, but rather an accused animal torturer/rapist. That would be Peter Krsul, 55, of Niagara Falls, Ont.

Rebel News covered the protest a week earlier on Lundy’s Lane in Niagara Falls, where hundreds of people chanted “Jail not bail!”

Some two years ago, Krsul was living in a motel room on Lundy’s Lane. He acquired a young cat, Faith. For Faith the cat, this motel represented a real-life house of horror.

Over a two-year period, Faith was routinely bound, cuffed, tortured, and even repeatedly raped. That’s right: it is alleged that Krsul repeatedly raped the small cat. Sick beyond words.

This story came to light in late September when a concerned citizen rescued Faith from Krsul’s motel room. But for Faith, it turned out to be too little, too late. Faith had been tortured so much that when the little cat was finally rescued and rushed to an animal hospital, the veterinarian had no choice but to euthanize the emaciated cat. Too much damage had been done to her tiny body. At least Faith was put out of her misery.

Police were notified on Oct. 5. The next day, Niagara Regional Police arrested Krsul, charging him with causing damage or injury to an animal and bestiality. The investigation followed an initial inquiry by Ontario’s Provincial Animal Welfare Services (PAWS).

Krsul was subsequently released from custody on Oct. 13. He now resides in St. Catharines, apparently living in his mother’s house.

To be fair, there are no charges pending against Krsul in terms of sexually abusing a minor. However, many of the demonstrators made the point that data indicates many sex offenders and even serial killers begin their descent into depravity by abusing animals before moving up the food chain.

The volunteers assembled at the corner of Saturn Court and Neptune Drive and proceeded to pepper the area with posters featuring a photo of Krsul and the criminal charges that are pending against him. At least residents are now aware of Krsul’s general whereabouts.

During the protest, Rebel News was tipped off regarding the actual address where Krsul is apparently residing. We paid a house call to get Krsul’s side of the story. But nobody appeared to be home – or they simply chose not to answer the door. We think it was the latter given that two vehicles were parked in the driveway.

Rebel News will continue to monitor the Krsul matter. If found guilty, the question arises: will the judge throw the book at him – or will he get off with a slap on the wrist?